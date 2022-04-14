Opening Day festivities return to Detroit

One of Detroit’s biggest celebrations has returned. On the city’s first full-capacity Opening Day in three years, the Tigers rang in the new baseball season in style. They were hosting the Chicago White Sox.

The Tigers trailed for the majority of the game, before displaying some late-inning heroics. Miguel Cabrera kicked off the rally with a clutch single to shallow center field in the eighth inning. After a pair of ninth-inning homers brought the teams even at four runs, shortstop Javier Baez hit a walk-off RBI to send the Sox packing.

The final score of the game was 5-4, and some would say it couldn't have been done without Miguel Cabrera, a backup catcher, and two new players, including Baez.

Javier Baez was one of the Tigers’ big-ticket acquisitions during the offseason. Having watched the team rebuild in the last few seasons, Tigers fans were exalted to see the new addition make a real-time difference against the divisional rival White Sox.

Ultimately, the Sox won the three-game series. But with the thrilling Opening Day victory, the Tigers seemed to be putting the rebuilding years behind them — much to fans’ delight.