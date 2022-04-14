© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Opening Day festivities return to Detroit

Published April 14, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT
The Tigers rush the field after walking off the White Sox on Opening Day
Lucas Polack
/
Michigan Radio
The Tigers rush the field after walking off the White Sox on Opening Day.

One of Detroit’s biggest celebrations has returned. On the city’s first full-capacity Opening Day in three years, the Tigers rang in the new baseball season in style. They were hosting the Chicago White Sox.

The Tigers trailed for the majority of the game, before displaying some late-inning heroics. Miguel Cabrera kicked off the rally with a clutch single to shallow center field in the eighth inning. After a pair of ninth-inning homers brought the teams even at four runs, shortstop Javier Baez hit a walk-off RBI to send the Sox packing.

The final score of the game was 5-4, and some would say it couldn't have been done without Miguel Cabrera, a backup catcher, and two new players, including Baez.

Javier Baez was one of the Tigers’ big-ticket acquisitions during the offseason. Having watched the team rebuild in the last few seasons, Tigers fans were exalted to see the new addition make a real-time difference against the divisional rival White Sox.

Ultimately, the Sox won the three-game series. But with the thrilling Opening Day victory, the Tigers seemed to be putting the rebuilding years behind them — much to fans’ delight.

Lucas Polack
Lucas is a senior at Michigan State University studying professional and public writing. He has previously worked as a co-director of editing for VIM, an MSU fashion magazine. An aspiring music journalist, Lucas dreams of getting paid to go to concerts. He is also a screenwriter. When he’s not working, he can be found walking around aimlessly, listening to either punk rock or Kacey Musgraves.
