Stateside: Monday, April 11, 2022

Today on Stateside, former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade analyzed the split outcome in the trial of four defendants charged with plotting to kidnap Governor Whitmer: the jury acquitted two men on all charges, but couldn’t agree on a verdict for two others. Then, Beth LeBlanc explained how staggering expenses are altering the plans to fix Michigan’s roads. After that, Stateside assistant producer Lucas Polack brought us sounds from the ballpark on opening day for the Detroit Tigers. Finally, journalists Melissa Sanchez and Anna Clark discussed how several hundred Afghan children fleeing war wound up stuck in U.S. custody in Michigan.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

