Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, April 14, 2022

Published April 14, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT
Today on Stateside, Michigan Radio's Dustin Dwyer joined to discuss the community's response to the shooting of Patrick Lyoya by Grand Rapids Police, as well as the video depicting his death. Plus, Bryce Huffman of Bridge Detroit gave a recap of GRPD's history with civilian encounters. In addition, novelist Rebecca Scherm dished on her new climate fiction novel, plus Grist News and Politics fellow Lina Tran broke down the possible implications of Michigan's newly approved potash mine.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW

  • Dustin Dwyer, reporter at Michigan Radio.
  • Rebecca Scherm, author of A House Between Earth and the Moon and Unbecoming.
  • Lina Tran, News and Politics Fellow at Grist.
  • Bryce Huffman, reporter at Bridge Detroit.

