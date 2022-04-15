© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, April 15, 2022

Published April 15, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT
Today on Stateside, reporter Dustin Walsh of Crain's Detroit Business came on to discuss the growing uncertainty surrounding the upcoming Supreme Court decision on federal abortion rights. Then, to commemorate Arab American Heritage Month, a guest from Michigan History Center joined to discuss the roots of Michigan's diverse Arab American community.

Plus, a feature from Interlochen Public Radio's Max Copeland told the tale of a unique salamander pilgrimage in Marquette. To wrap up, we continued discussing the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya with a Grand Rapids City Commissioner, who spoke about police reform and what's next in the GRPD investigation.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW

  • Dustin Walsh, senior health care reporter, Crain’s Detroit Business
  • Jillian Reese, curator of exhibits, Michigan History Center
  • Max Copeland, reporting intern, Interlochen Public Radio
  • Senita Lenear, Grand Rapids City Commissioner

Stateside Patrick LyoyaGrand Rapids policeGrand RapidsGrand Rapids shootingabortionU.S. Supreme CourtArab Americanssalamanders
