Stateside: Friday, April 15, 2022

Today on Stateside, reporter Dustin Walsh of Crain's Detroit Business came on to discuss the growing uncertainty surrounding the upcoming Supreme Court decision on federal abortion rights. Then, to commemorate Arab American Heritage Month, a guest from Michigan History Center joined to discuss the roots of Michigan's diverse Arab American community.

Plus, a feature from Interlochen Public Radio's Max Copeland told the tale of a unique salamander pilgrimage in Marquette. To wrap up, we continued discussing the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya with a Grand Rapids City Commissioner, who spoke about police reform and what's next in the GRPD investigation.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW

