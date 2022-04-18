© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, April 18, 2022

Published April 18, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT
On today's Stateside, the head health official for Ingham County discussed allocation of COVID funds.

Metro-Detroit poet Cal Freeman answered questions about his latest release, Poolside at the Dearborn Inn.

And two Michigan reporters explained how and why are petition drives for candidates and ballot proposals are becoming costly

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW

  • Linda Vail, chief health officer for Ingham County
  • Cal Freeman, poet, author of Poolside at the Dearborn Inn
  • Yue Stella Yu, reporter for Bridge Michigan
  • Rick Pluta, bureau chief for the Michigan Public Radio Network

Stateside public healthmichigan poetspoetryPoliticspetition signaturesstatewide petition drive
