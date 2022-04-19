© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Published April 19, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT
stateside-full-show.png

Today on Stateside, federal cash-based safety net measures supported U.S. households during the pandemic. As many of these policies near expiration, early data has suggested families could be negatively impacted down the road. Then, a look into the results of Grand Rapids resident Patrick Lyoya's autopsy, which were released today.

Plus, Cle Jackson and Kareem Scales of the Grand Rapids NAACP branch shared their grief and frustration over Lyoya's death. And, Grand Rapids city official Brandon D. Davis details his work in police oversight and accountability and improving the department's relationship with the community.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Samiul Jubaed, data and policy analyst, Detroit Partnership for Economic Mobility
  • H. Luke Shaefer, professor of public policy and director of poverty solutions, University of Michigan
  • Dustin Dwyer, reporter, Michigan Radio
  • Cle J. Jackson, president, NAACP Greater Grand Rapids Branch
  • Kareem Scales, administrator of operations, Greater Grand Rapids NAACP
  • Brandon D. Davis, director, Grand Rapids Office of Oversight and Public Accountability

Tags

Stateside economicsfederal fundingCOVID-19Patrick LyoyaNAACPPolice oversightGrand Rapids police
