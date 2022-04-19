Stateside: Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Today on Stateside, federal cash-based safety net measures supported U.S. households during the pandemic. As many of these policies near expiration, early data has suggested families could be negatively impacted down the road. Then, a look into the results of Grand Rapids resident Patrick Lyoya's autopsy, which were released today.

Plus, Cle Jackson and Kareem Scales of the Grand Rapids NAACP branch shared their grief and frustration over Lyoya's death. And, Grand Rapids city official Brandon D. Davis details his work in police oversight and accountability and improving the department's relationship with the community.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

