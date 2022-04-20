Stateside: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Today on Stateside, reporter Lauren Gibbons walked us through a package of 12 police reform bills introduced in the Michigan senate after George Floyd’s murder in 2020–and discussed why they still appear stalled, even after the police killing of Partick Lyoya. After that, Tim Alberta of The Atlantic discussed his in-depth profile of Rep. Peter Meijer , who will likely face a heated re-election race in a redrawn district and as a Republican who voted to impeach Donald Trump. Finally, ahead of the RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 finale this week, we listened back to our conversation with contestant Orion Story.

