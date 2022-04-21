© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, April 21, 2022

Published April 21, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT
stateside-full-show.png

Today on Stateside, state Senator Mallory McMorrow defended LGBTQ community and marginalized groups amid GOP allegations of grooming children. Then, the Lewis College of Business, Michigan's first HBCU, has been given a second life. Plus, the life of Violet Lewis, who founded the Lewis College of Business in 1939.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Mallory McMorrow, state Senator (D-MI 13th District)
  • D'Wayne Edwards, founder, PENSOLE Lewis College of Business & Design (originally aired October 28, 2021)
  • Jillian Reese, curator of exhibits, Michigan History Center (originally aired March 3, 2022)

Tags

Stateside LGBTQMichigan Democratic PartyMichigan GOPLewis College of BusinessBlack History in Michigan
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Facts Matter - square (1).png
Related Content