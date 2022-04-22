Stateside: Friday, April 22, 2022
Today on Stateside, Michigan Radio’s Rick Pluta joined to talk about Governor Whitmer’s recent push to save the Palisades nuclear power plant. Then, we discussed upcycling plastic waste with a University of Michigan researcher. Plus, a Michigan filmmaker dished on his recent film "Monty and Rose" that follows a loveable pair of piping plovers. To wrap up, April Baer gets into the nitty gritty of Michigan's tick season.
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW
- Rick Pluta, reporter, Michigan Public Radio Network
- Anne McNeil, chemist, University of Michigan
- Bob Dolgan, filmmaker of “Monty and Rose” (originally aired January 21, 2022)
- Howard Russell, entomologist, Michigan State University (originally aired May 27, 2021)
Jean Tsao, associate professor, Michigan State University’s department of fisheries and wildlife (originally aired May 27, 2021)