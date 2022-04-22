© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Friday, April 22, 2022

Published April 22, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT
Today on Stateside, Michigan Radio’s Rick Pluta joined to talk about Governor Whitmer’s recent push to save the Palisades nuclear power plant. Then, we discussed upcycling plastic waste with a University of Michigan researcher. Plus, a Michigan filmmaker dished on his recent film "Monty and Rose" that follows a loveable pair of piping plovers. To wrap up, April Baer gets into the nitty gritty of Michigan's tick season.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW

  • Rick Pluta, reporter, Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Anne McNeil, chemist, University of Michigan
  • Bob Dolgan, filmmaker of “Monty and Rose” (originally aired January 21, 2022)
  • Howard Russell, entomologist, Michigan State University (originally aired May 27, 2021)

  • Jean Tsao, associate professor, Michigan State University’s department of fisheries and wildlife (originally aired May 27, 2021)

Stateside Palisades Nuclear Plantpiping ploversearth daysingle use plasticplastics
