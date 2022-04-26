Stateside: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Today on Stateside, new data revealed Grand Rapids police have reported a 600% increase in police obstruction cases since 2015. Plus, "s(h)elves?," the first museum solo exhibition from Detroit-based artist Sterling Toles, which considers the way identities are constructed.

Then, a recent study from a Michigan researcher documented that guns are now the leading cause of death for children up to age 19. And, Irina Konstantinov, wife of former Red Wing Vladimir, opened up about her husband's catastrophic limo accident and how it affected their family.

