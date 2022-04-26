© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Published April 26, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT
Today on Stateside, new data revealed Grand Rapids police have reported a 600% increase in police obstruction cases since 2015. Plus, "s(h)elves?," the first museum solo exhibition from Detroit-based artist Sterling Toles, which considers the way identities are constructed.

Then, a recent study from a Michigan researcher documented that guns are now the leading cause of death for children up to age 19. And, Irina Konstantinov, wife of former Red Wing Vladimir, opened up about her husband's catastrophic limo accident and how it affected their family.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Kristi Tanner, data reporting coordinator, Detroit Free Press
  • Sterling Toles, musician and visual artist
  • Dr. Patrick Carter, co-director, Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention; associate professor of emergency medicine, Michigan Medicine
  • Irina Konstantinov, wife of hockey great Vladimir Konstantinov

Stateside Grand Rapids Police Departmentcontemporary artDetroit artistsgun safetydetroit red wingsno fault auto insurance
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
