Stateside: Monday, April 25, 2022

The state’s Republican nominating committee this weekend turned heated, with balloting problems and sharp, personal conflicts between the party’s wings. Rick Pluta was there, and he joined us today to explain what happened. Then, we revisited conversations about writing, bodies, and queerness for National Poetry Month. Finally, we talked with Greg Woodring about the campaign for a public power utility in Ann Arbor and with Christ Bzdok about how municipal energy has worked in Traverse City.

