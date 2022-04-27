Stateside: Monday, April 25, 2022

© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
The state’s Republican nominating committee this weekend turned heated, with balloting problems and sharp, personal conflicts between the party’s wings. Rick Pluta was there, and he joined us today to explain what happened. Then, we revisited conversations about writing, bodies, and queerness for National Poetry Month. Finally, we talked with Greg Woodring about the campaign for a public power utility in Ann Arbor and with Christ Bzdok about how municipal energy has worked in Traverse City.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Rick Pluta, Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Petra Kuppers, poet, disability culture activist, performance artist and University of Michigan professor (originally aired June 4, 2021)
  • Tommye Blount, Detroit-based poet (originally aired April 13, 2021)
  • Greg Woodring, president of Ann Arbor for Public Power 

