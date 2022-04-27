Stateside: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Matt Maddock is one half of the power couple behind the ascent of Pro-Trump candidates in the Michigan GOP, and his House colleagues just kicked him out of their caucus. They didn’t say why, but Craig Mauger joined us to explain some of the context and what the expulsion means. Then, Annalise Frank updated us on dropping cannabis prices in the state and Detroit’s new Commercial Cannabis Ordinance.

After that, we did something special on the show and debuted a new podcast limited series from Stateside called Collision Course. It’s all about the breaking of Michigan’s auto no-fault system, and the Red Wings hockey hero in the middle of the fallout, Vladimir Konstantinov.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

Craig Mauger, reporter at The Detroit News

reporter at The Detroit News Annalise Frank, reporter at Axios

Collision Course is a podcast about the breaking of Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance law and how it’s upending the lives of thousands of people, including one hockey legend. Collision Course was made by Stateside and Michigan Radio reporter Tracy Samilton.

