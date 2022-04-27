© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Published April 27, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT
stateside-full-show.png

Matt Maddock is one half of the power couple behind the ascent of Pro-Trump candidates in the Michigan GOP, and his House colleagues just kicked him out of their caucus. They didn’t say why, but Craig Mauger joined us to explain some of the context and what the expulsion means. Then, Annalise Frank updated us on dropping cannabis prices in the state and Detroit’s new Commercial Cannabis Ordinance.

After that, we did something special on the show and debuted a new podcast limited series from Stateside called Collision Course. It’s all about the breaking of Michigan’s auto no-fault system, and the Red Wings hockey hero in the middle of the fallout, Vladimir Konstantinov.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Craig Mauger, reporter at The Detroit News
  • Annalise Frank, reporter at Axios

Collision Course is a podcast about the breaking of Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance law and how it’s upending the lives of thousands of people, including one hockey legend. Collision Course was made by Stateside and Michigan Radio reporter Tracy Samilton.

Tags

Stateside Michigan Republican PartyMatt MaddockCannabis IndustryDetroitFallout of No-Fault Reformdetroit red wings
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!
Related Content