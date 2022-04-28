Stateside: Thursday, April 28, 2022

Today on Stateside, guest host Laura Weber-Davis and Detroit News Columnist Nolan Finley discussed on how after being kicked out of the House Republican Caucus, state Rep. Matt Maddock is embroiled in intra-party drama between Trump loyalists and traditional conservatives. Then, a Detroit-based, Lebanese American poet spoke upon race, sexuality and the human experience. Plus, the life and legacy of LGBTQ+ activist Jeffery Montgomery in "America You Kill Me," which premieres tonight at the 2022 Freep Film Festival.

