Stateside: Monday, May 5, 2022

Published May 2, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT
stateside-full-show.png

Today on Stateside, we heard from two groups from different sides of Michigan about how they are responding to the lack of affordable housing. Could a church or an employer make a good landlord and keep housing costs down?

We then heard about the touchy issue of school searches as they crack down on teen vaping.

And we closed the program with a discussion about universal basic income. Did the pandemic unintentionally prove that cash relief works really well?

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Jamie Simmons, Michigan Radio's community engagement reporter
  • Paula Gardner, business editor, Bridge Michigan
  • Taylor Wizner, reporter, Interlochen Public Radio
  • Luke Shaefer, professor of public policy and director of Poverty Solutions, University of Michigan

housingaffordable housingincome inequality
Stateside Staff
Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
