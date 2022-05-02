Stateside: Monday, May 5, 2022
Today on Stateside, we heard from two groups from different sides of Michigan about how they are responding to the lack of affordable housing. Could a church or an employer make a good landlord and keep housing costs down?
We then heard about the touchy issue of school searches as they crack down on teen vaping.
And we closed the program with a discussion about universal basic income. Did the pandemic unintentionally prove that cash relief works really well?
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Jamie Simmons, Michigan Radio's community engagement reporter
- Paula Gardner, business editor, Bridge Michigan
- Taylor Wizner, reporter, Interlochen Public Radio
- Luke Shaefer, professor of public policy and director of Poverty Solutions, University of Michigan