Stateside: Monday, May 5, 2022

Today on Stateside, we heard from two groups from different sides of Michigan about how they are responding to the lack of affordable housing. Could a church or an employer make a good landlord and keep housing costs down?

We then heard about the touchy issue of school searches as they crack down on teen vaping.

And we closed the program with a discussion about universal basic income. Did the pandemic unintentionally prove that cash relief works really well?

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

