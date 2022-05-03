© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Published May 3, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT
Today on Stateside, Roe v. Wade might soon be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, according to a leaked draft opinion. We spoke with an OB-GYN from the University of Michigan about the potential ramifications for health care seekers and providers in Michigan.

Then, a 16-month investigation by Deadline Detroit found the Detroit Police Department fails to punish bad actors.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Rick Pluta, capitol bureau chief, Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Dr. Lisa Harris, professor in the department of obstetrics and gynecology and the department of women's and gender studies, University of Michigan
  • Violet Ikonomova, reporter, Deadline Detroit

Tags

Stateside abortionU.S. Supreme Courtreproductive rightsMichigan health careOBGYNDetroit Police DepartmentPolice oversight
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
