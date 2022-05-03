Stateside: Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Today on Stateside, Roe v. Wade might soon be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, according to a leaked draft opinion. We spoke with an OB-GYN from the University of Michigan about the potential ramifications for health care seekers and providers in Michigan.
Then, a 16-month investigation by Deadline Detroit found the Detroit Police Department fails to punish bad actors.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Rick Pluta, capitol bureau chief, Michigan Public Radio Network
- Dr. Lisa Harris, professor in the department of obstetrics and gynecology and the department of women's and gender studies, University of Michigan
- Violet Ikonomova, reporter, Deadline Detroit