Stateside: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

on today's Stateside, U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow joined us to share discussions in Congress about abortion access, plus what changes to the federal Farm Bill could mean for food systems. Then, reporter Lauren Gibbons discussed a surprising Democratic upset in yesterday’s special election in the 74th House district. Carol Glanville flipped the Kent County seat blue for the first time in nearly 30 years.

We also released the second episode of our new podcast limited series, Collision Course.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:



Debbie Stabenow, U.S. Senator representing Michigan

U.S. Senator representing Michigan Lauren Gibbons, state politics reporter at Bridge Michigan

Collision Course is a podcast about the breaking of Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance law and how it’s upending the lives of thousands of people, including hockey legend

Vladimir Konstantinov. Collision Course was produced by Stateside and Michigan Radio reporter Tracy Samilton.

