© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Published May 4, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT
stateside-full-show.png

on today's Stateside, U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow joined us to share discussions in Congress about abortion access, plus what changes to the federal Farm Bill could mean for food systems. Then, reporter Lauren Gibbons discussed a surprising Democratic upset in yesterday’s special election in the 74th House district. Carol Glanville flipped the Kent County seat blue for the first time in nearly 30 years.

We also released the second episode of our new podcast limited series, Collision Course.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Debbie Stabenow, U.S. Senator representing Michigan
  • Lauren Gibbons, state politics reporter at Bridge Michigan

Collision Course is a podcast about the breaking of Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance law and how it’s upending the lives of thousands of people, including hockey legend
Vladimir Konstantinov. Collision Course was produced by Stateside and Michigan Radio reporter Tracy Samilton.

Tags

Stateside abortionreproductive rightsFallout of No-Fault Reformno fault auto insurancefarm billKent CountyElection 2022ElectionsCollision Course
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!
Related Content