Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, May 5, 2022

Published May 5, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT
On today's Stateside, as hospitalizations, due to COVID, begin to increase again, we asked where does Michigan currently stands. A Windsorite explained how an impromptu walk along the Detroit River led to the first sighting of an otter in nearly a century.

Then we discussed the growing issue of homelessness among the state's senior citizen population.

And we finished the program speaking with a Michigan combat veteran who recently traveled to war-torn Ukraine to give military training to the country's defenders.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan's chief medical executive
  • Eric Ste Marie, post-doctorate student at the University of Windsor
  • Eric Hufnagel, executive director of the Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness
  • Benjamin Busch, a former US Marine Corps infantry officer, actor, author of Dust to Dust

Stateside COVIDWildlife Success Storiesaffordable housinghomelessnesssenior citizensukrainemilitary training
