Stateside: Thursday, May 5, 2022
On today's Stateside, as hospitalizations, due to COVID, begin to increase again, we asked where does Michigan currently stands. A Windsorite explained how an impromptu walk along the Detroit River led to the first sighting of an otter in nearly a century.
Then we discussed the growing issue of homelessness among the state's senior citizen population.
And we finished the program speaking with a Michigan combat veteran who recently traveled to war-torn Ukraine to give military training to the country's defenders.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan's chief medical executive
- Eric Ste Marie, post-doctorate student at the University of Windsor
- Eric Hufnagel, executive director of the Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness
- Benjamin Busch, a former US Marine Corps infantry officer, actor, author of Dust to Dust