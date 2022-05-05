Stateside: Thursday, May 5, 2022

On today's Stateside, as hospitalizations, due to COVID, begin to increase again, we asked where does Michigan currently stands. A Windsorite explained how an impromptu walk along the Detroit River led to the first sighting of an otter in nearly a century.

Then we discussed the growing issue of homelessness among the state's senior citizen population.

And we finished the program speaking with a Michigan combat veteran who recently traveled to war-torn Ukraine to give military training to the country's defenders.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

