© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, May 6, 2022

Published May 6, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT
stateside-full-show.png

On today's Stateside, long time Michigan election law expert and former chair of the Michigan Democratic Party explained why he is challenging the signatures of multiple GOP gubernatorial candidates, which could disqualify them from the August primary.

Then we took a deep dive into Michigan's agricultural past with a look at the history and legacy of the Grange.

After that, we spoke to a new children's author who uses West Michigan as an inspiration. And we end this Friday program with a disco cocktail from the Cheers team.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Mark Brewer, petition challenger, Michigan election law expert, former head of the Michigan Democratic Party
  • Jillian Reese, curator of exhibits at the Michigan History Center
  • Amber Hellewell, children's author from West Michigan
  • Lester Graham, Michigan Radio reporter
  • Tammi Coxen, cocktail mixologist

Tags

Stateside michigan politicsstate politicsfarmingfarmsMichigan agricultureagriculturechildren's booksauthorCheers!
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!
Related Content