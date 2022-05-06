Stateside: Friday, May 6, 2022

On today's Stateside, long time Michigan election law expert and former chair of the Michigan Democratic Party explained why he is challenging the signatures of multiple GOP gubernatorial candidates, which could disqualify them from the August primary.

Then we took a deep dive into Michigan's agricultural past with a look at the history and legacy of the Grange.

After that, we spoke to a new children's author who uses West Michigan as an inspiration. And we end this Friday program with a disco cocktail from the Cheers team.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

