Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, May 9, 2022

Published May 9, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT
On today's Stateside, if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, some of Michigan's county prosecutors say they won't press charges against people who provide abortion care. We talked to one of them—Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. Also, Ann Arbor starts an experiment in universal basic income; Michigan's history as a "goiter belt" state; how revenue sharing has led to underfunded water systems; and what responsibility the professional hockey world has to take care of Vladimir Konstantinov.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Lester Graham, environmental reporter at Michigan Radio
  • Linh Song, Ann Arbor city councilmember
  • Rachel Clark, education specialist at the Michigan History Center
  • Kym Worthy, Wayne County Prosecutor
  • John U. Bacon, Michigan Radio sports commentator

Tags

Stateside Water Infrastructureabortionpoverty
