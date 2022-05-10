Stateside: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

On today's Stateside, a long-time Lansing reporter explained a proposal adopted by the legislature to change the rules regarding term limits in Michigan. You decide at the ballot this fall.

After that, the pandemic hit teenagers hard in many areas including mental health. We discussed a bipartisan legislative commission's recommendation to allocate funds for intervention in the form of health clinics within schools. Some of these clinics already exist.

Then, Planned Parenthood of Michigan explained their reaction to the likely ruling by U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Federal protection of abortion rights and how they are preparing for an unclear future.

Finally, what the Michigan Supreme Court must consider regarding challenges to the state's 1931 law banning abortion was discussed.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

