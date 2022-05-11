© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Published May 11, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT
Recently, Ford, GM, and Stellantis have announced or discussed plans for new electric vehicle and EV battery plants in Tennessee, Kentucky, and Canada–but not Michigan. To kick off today’s show, Daniel Howes of The Detroit News joined us to explain how the state is reacting. Then, State Representative Matt Koleszar discussed the efforts underway to protect dogs from cruel and inhumane testing at universities by establishing clear legal guidelines for research.

And, we released the third and final episode of our new podcast limited series, Collision Course.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Daniel Howes, senior editor and columnist for The Detroit News
  • Matt Koleszar, State Representative (D-Plymouth)

Collision Course is a podcast about the breaking of Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance law and how it’s upending the lives of thousands of people, including hockey legend Vladimir Konstantinov. Collision Course was made by Stateside and Michigan Radio reporter Tracy Samilton.

Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
