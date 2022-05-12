© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, May 12, 2022

Published May 12, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT
Today on Stateside, we talked about the current state of COVID tracing in Michigan as cases rise yet again, a project that uses music to spread social justice awareness, and new developments in aid availability for Detroit tenants facing eviction. Plus, a feature from IPR took a closer look at the evolving political scene in historically Republican Leelenau County.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Kristen Jordan Shamus, health reporter, The Detroit Free Press
  • Rodney Whitaker - University distinguished professor and director of jazz studies, Michigan State University
  • Sarah Rahal, city and COVID-19 reporter, The Detroit News
  • Taylor Wizner, reporter for Interlochen Public Radio

Stateside COVIDCOVID-19contact tracingevictionmusiciansMichigan State UniversityElections
