Stateside: Thursday, May 12, 2022
Today on Stateside, we talked about the current state of COVID tracing in Michigan as cases rise yet again, a project that uses music to spread social justice awareness, and new developments in aid availability for Detroit tenants facing eviction. Plus, a feature from IPR took a closer look at the evolving political scene in historically Republican Leelenau County.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Kristen Jordan Shamus, health reporter, The Detroit Free Press
- Rodney Whitaker - University distinguished professor and director of jazz studies, Michigan State University
- Sarah Rahal, city and COVID-19 reporter, The Detroit News
- Taylor Wizner, reporter for Interlochen Public Radio