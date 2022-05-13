© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, May 13, 2022

Published May 13, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT
stateside new full show post

Today on Stateside, Michigan Radio's resident political junkie Zoe Clark joined to discuss all of the drama that went down at the Livingston County Republicans' Lincoln Day dinner and what the current GOP candidates had to say. Plus, Kalamazoo poet Diane Seuss dished about her extensive work as a poet and recent Pulitzer Prize win. Then, Dustin Walsh of Crain’s Detroit Business gave a rundown on the potential fate of IVF in a world without Roe v. Wade and shared some insights on the baby formula supply chain issues, and, to close the show, Michigan Radio’s Lester Graham and master mixologist Tammy Coxen returned with the latest episode of Cheers!

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW

  • Zoe Clark, Program Director, Michigan Radio
  • Diane Seuss, professor emerita, Kalamazoo College
  • Dustin Walsh, senior health care reporter, Crain’s Detroit Business
  • Lester Graham, Michigan Radio reporter
  • Tammi Coxen, cocktail mixologist

Tags

Stateside Republican PartyMichigan Republican PartyLivingston CountyRoe v. Wadein-vitro fertilizationabortionpoetrymichigan poetspulitzer prizeCheers!
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!
Related Content