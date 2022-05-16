Stateside: Monday, May 16, 2022

A full year after being ordered to shut it down, Enbridge Energy is still operating the Line 5 oil pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac in defiance of the governor. Lester Graham kicked off today’s show with an update on the fight over the pipeline. After that, Michigan musician May Erlewine talked about her new album, “Tiny Beautiful Things.” Finally, we spoke with Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido about how he plans to apply Michigan’s 1931 ban on abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

