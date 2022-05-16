© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, May 16, 2022

Published May 16, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT
A full year after being ordered to shut it down, Enbridge Energy is still operating the Line 5 oil pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac in defiance of the governor. Lester Graham kicked off today’s show with an update on the fight over the pipeline. After that, Michigan musician May Erlewine talked about her new album, “Tiny Beautiful Things.” Finally, we spoke with Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido about how he plans to apply Michigan’s 1931 ban on abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Lester Graham, Michigan Radio reporter and host of The Environment Report
  • May Erlewine, singer-songwriter
  • Peter Lucido, Macomb County Prosecutor

Tags

Stateside Line 5abortionmacomb countymusicMichigan artists
