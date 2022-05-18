© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Published May 18, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT
stateside-full-show.png

Today on Stateside, Michigan Radio reporters told us about their investigation into pandemic living conditions at the Wayne County Jail. And, how Southern segregationist George Wallace won the 1972 Michigan Democratic presidential primary. Plus, how America’s deepening political divide is playing out in Michigan’s evangelical churches.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Beenish Ahmed, criminal justice reporter for Michigan Radio
  • Nisa Khan, data reporter for Michigan Radio
  • Ken Coleman, historian and reporter for the Michigan Advance. Find his article on George Wallace's 1972 primary victory in Michigan here.
  • Tim Alberta, reporter at The Atlantic. Find his article on the politicization of evangelical churches here.

Tags

Stateside Wayne County jailcriminal justiceMichigan historyEvangelical ChristianityMichigan GOP
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!
Related Content