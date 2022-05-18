Stateside: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Today on Stateside, Michigan Radio reporters told us about their investigation into pandemic living conditions at the Wayne County Jail. And, how Southern segregationist George Wallace won the 1972 Michigan Democratic presidential primary. Plus, how America’s deepening political divide is playing out in Michigan’s evangelical churches.

