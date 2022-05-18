Stateside: Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Today on Stateside, Michigan Radio reporters told us about their investigation into pandemic living conditions at the Wayne County Jail. And, how Southern segregationist George Wallace won the 1972 Michigan Democratic presidential primary. Plus, how America’s deepening political divide is playing out in Michigan’s evangelical churches.
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Beenish Ahmed, criminal justice reporter for Michigan Radio
- Nisa Khan, data reporter for Michigan Radio
- Ken Coleman, historian and reporter for the Michigan Advance. Find his article on George Wallace's 1972 primary victory in Michigan here.
- Tim Alberta, reporter at The Atlantic. Find his article on the politicization of evangelical churches here.