Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Published May 18, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT
Yesterday, the Michigan Court of Claims issued a preliminary injunction halting enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. The injunction temporarily maintains Michigan’s status quo until courts can rule in a suit filed against the state by Planned Parenthood of Michigan and Dr. Sarah Wallett, which argues that the ban violates Michigan’s constitution. Lead counsel Deborah LaBelle joined us today to discuss the injunction and what comes next for her team.

After that, trailblazing Detroit DJ Stacey “Hotwaxx” Hale, sometimes known as the Godmother of House Music, reflected on techno music, old and new. Lauren Gibbons explained how Michigan is trying to clarify a contested stretch of the state border with Indiana. And, Kayla Ruble discussed the shutdown and planned reopening of the Abbott baby formula factory in Sturgis, MI at the center of the national formula shortage.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Deborah Labelle, attorney representing Planned Parenthood of Michigan
  • Stacey “Hotwaxx” Hale, Detroit DJ
  • Lauren Gibbons, political reporter for Bridge Michigan
  • Kayla Ruble, reporter for The Detroit News

Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
