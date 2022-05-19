© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, May 19, 2022

Published May 19, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT
Today on Stateside, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum broke down the filing errors and inconsistencies that led to the disqualification of Mellissa Carone and other candidates from Michigan primary contention. Then, Wayne State University assistant professor Kiada Williams joined to shed some much-needed light on the life of Malcom X and his legacy in Michigan. Plus, a special feature from Interlochen Public Radio examined a new state tuition policy and what it means for college students who are already struggling amid a pandemic.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Barb Byrum, Ingham County Clerk
  • Kidada Williams, associate professor of African American and American history, Wayne State University
  • Will Callan, reporter, Michigan Radio

