© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, May 20, 2022

Published May 20, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT
stateside new full show post

Today on Stateside, political reporter Craig Mauger of The Detroit News joined to discuss recent investigations into potential election tampering weeks after the 2020 presidential election in Michigan. Plus, we revisited Stateside’s conversation with author Dan Charnas about his book that chronicles the life and legacy of James Dewitt Yancy, better known as J Dilla.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Craig Mauger, politics reporter, Detroit News
  • Dan Charnas, author, Dilla Time: The Life and Afterlife of J Dilla, the Hip Hop Producer Who Reinvented Rhythm

Tags

Stateside election fraudDana Nessel2020 electionJ Dillahip hopDetroit musicMichigan authors
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!
Related Content