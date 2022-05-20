© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Filing errors block primary candidates

Published May 20, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT
Mellissa Carone speaks to a Michigan house panel Dec. 2, 2022.

More than a dozen prospective candidates seeking office in Michigan have been kicked out of primary contention because of oversights made in their filings. Mellissa Carone is one of those candidates. You may remember she testified before state House and Senate committees as Rudy Giuliani's so-called “elections expert” in Michigan, and was subsequently lampooned on Saturday Night Live.

Carone was running for state Senate in Macomb County. But her campaign finance issues were not made right, and she signed an affidavit attesting otherwise. Barb Byrum, Ingham County Clerk joined Stateside to explain a bit about how candidates find themselves on the wrong side of ballot contention.

