Stateside: Monday, May 23, 2022

First on this episode of Stateside, Taylor Wizner talked with Gaylord residents picking up the pieces of their homes after a violent, EF-3, tornado struck on Friday. Next, Lily Altavena offered an update from Oxford High School, where the school board reversed its decision to delay an independent investigation just two days before a graduation ceremony that honored classmates who were killed in November’s mass shooting at the school.

After that, a nematode expert told us about the tiny parasitic worms menacing Michigan hopyards and the state’s craft beer industry. Then, the founder of a nonprofit empowering mothers of color talked about her organization’s priorities if the Supreme Court overturns the ruling that has protected legal abortion in the U.S. since 1973. And finally, Tamar Charney reflected on a municipal tree map and discovery in the digital age.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: