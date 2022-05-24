Stateside: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Today Stateside, half of the Republican candidates for Michigan governor might not make the primary ballot after the state office overseeing elections identified tens of thousands of fraudulent signatures on nominating petitions. We talked to two journalists about what comes next for those candidates. Also, science with speed: Michigan State University cuts the ribbon on a new laboratory for studying rare isotopes. We heard what the plans are for the cutting-edge scientific facility. And, we explored the complex, sometimes murky, job of polling Americans on abortion.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

