Stateside: Wednesday, May 25, 2022

In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas elementary school massacre, State Senator Rosemary Bayer joined us to discuss the Michigan legislature’s lack of action on gun control following the recent school shooting at Oxford High School. We continued the gun control conversation with Dr. Patrick Carter of the University of Michigan on his recent research into firearms being the leading cause of death in children. Next, Michigan Department of Transportation officials Dan Weingarten and Mike Budai took us through the details about roadside litter collection in both rural and urban areas. Plus, despite it being legalized back in 2018, workers for the state of Michigan are still barred from using cannabis, as journalist Annie Aguiar noted in recent reporting.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

