Stateside: Thursday, May 26, 2022

On today's Stateside, we discussed the State Board of Canvasser's decision to eliminate five GOP gubernatorial candidates from the August primary ballot due to petition signatures irregularities.

Then one of those removed candidates, Michigan State Police Captain Mike Brown, explained why he withdrew from the race prior to today's Board of Canvassers' decision.

After that, we dived deep into a recently released Federal investigation into native boarding schools that existed for more than a century, tearing apart native communities and culture. A Michigan boarding school survivor shared his personal story.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

