Stateside: Thursday, May 26, 2022

Published May 26, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT
On today's Stateside, we discussed the State Board of Canvasser's decision to eliminate five GOP gubernatorial candidates from the August primary ballot due to petition signatures irregularities.

Then one of those removed candidates, Michigan State Police Captain Mike Brown, explained why he withdrew from the race prior to today's Board of Canvassers' decision.

After that, we dived deep into a recently released Federal investigation into native boarding schools that existed for more than a century, tearing apart native communities and culture. A Michigan boarding school survivor shared his personal story.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Michael Brown, Michigan State Police Captain, withdrawn GOP gubernatorial candidate
  • Levi Rickert, Publisher and Editor of Native News Online & Tribal Business News

  • Fred Kiogima, member of the tribal council for Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Indians and native boarding school survivor

Stateside native american boarding schoolspetition signaturesElectionselection fraudelection lawprimary electiongubernatorial electionBoard of State Canvassers
