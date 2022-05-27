Stateside: Friday, May 27, 2022

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard reflected on how police responded to the Oxford shooting in November and how those responses differed from police in Uvalde, Texas. Then, Carl Craig is an internationally recognized techno DJ based out of Detroit. He explained the life of a traveling DJ and his upcoming performance at Movement Electronic Music Festival. Finally, we spoke with another legend of the techno genre, DJ Jeff “The Wizard” Mills, who discussed his wide body of work and the ongoing legacy of early electronica.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: