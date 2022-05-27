© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, May 27, 2022

Published May 27, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT
Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard reflected on how police responded to the Oxford shooting in November and how those responses differed from police in Uvalde, Texas. Then, Carl Craig is an internationally recognized techno DJ based out of Detroit. He explained the life of a traveling DJ and his upcoming performance at Movement Electronic Music Festival. Finally, we spoke with another legend of the techno genre, DJ Jeff “The Wizard” Mills, who discussed his wide body of work and the ongoing legacy of early electronica.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Michael Bouchard, Oakland County Sheriff
  • Carl Craig, Detroit-based techno pioneer and internationally acclaimed DJ
  • Jeff Mills, Detroit-based techno pioneer and internationally acclaimed DJ

Stateside mass shootingmassacrelaw enforcementgunsgun controlactive shootertechnotechno musicmusicelectronic musicDetroit musicmusic festivalMovement Electronic Music Festival
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
