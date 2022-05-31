Stateside: Tuesday, May 31, 2022

On this episode of Stateside, to recognize the six month anniversary of the Oxford High School shooting, we continue our conversation with Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. He reflected on how police responded to the Oxford shooting in November and how those responses differed from police in Uvalde, Texas.

Writer Caryn Rose's latest work dove deep into one of Michigan's most famous musician and poet. Rose explained why, Patti Smith Still Matters.

Then a story of yooper love gone sour, MLive reporter Shei McWhiter shared the final chapter of a 25 year loon relationship at the Seney National Wildlife Refuge.

