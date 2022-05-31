© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Published May 31, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT
On this episode of Stateside, to recognize the six month anniversary of the Oxford High School shooting, we continue our conversation with Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. He reflected on how police responded to the Oxford shooting in November and how those responses differed from police in Uvalde, Texas.

Writer Caryn Rose's latest work dove deep into one of Michigan's most famous musician and poet. Rose explained why, Patti Smith Still Matters.

Then a story of yooper love gone sour, MLive reporter Shei McWhiter shared the final chapter of a 25 year loon relationship at the Seney National Wildlife Refuge.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Michael Bouchard, Oakland County Sheriff
  • Caryn Rose, writer, author of Why Patti Smith Still Matters
  • Sheri McWhiter, MLive reporter

Stateside Statesidemass shootingmassacreoxford high school shootinglaw enforcementgunsgun controlgun debateactive shootermusicDetroit musicmusiciansfolkpoetrybookloonsgreat lakes loonsSeney National Wildlife Refugerelationships
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
    Each spring in Chicago, bird watchers eagerly await the return of a sort of celebrity couple: the piping plovers Monty and Rose. The pair has many fans in the city, a beer named in their honor, and a documentary about their journey. On today's episode, we talked to the film's director about Monty and Rose's epic story of love and conservation.