Stateside: Wednesday, June 1, 2022

On this episode of Stateside, a week after the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, Canada’s government is poised to implement major gun control measures. Toronto Star reporter, Tonda MacCharles, explained the legislation and the complications of living next to the world’s biggest market for firearms.

Then, two educators from the Ann Arbor Academy talked about the rising interest they’re seeing from parents on supporting neurodiverse learners.

Also, Detroit writer Aaron Foley discussed his first novel, Boys Come First. The book tells the story of three friends, and their attempts to navigate the struggles that define Black, gay, millennial life in the Motor City.

