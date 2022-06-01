© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Published June 1, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT
stateside-full-show.png

On this episode of Stateside, a week after the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, Canada’s government is poised to implement major gun control measures. Toronto Star reporter, Tonda MacCharles, explained the legislation and the complications of living next to the world’s biggest market for firearms.

Then, two educators from the Ann Arbor Academy talked about the rising interest they’re seeing from parents on supporting neurodiverse learners.

Also, Detroit writer Aaron Foley discussed his first novel, Boys Come First. The book tells the story of three friends, and their attempts to navigate the struggles that define Black, gay, millennial life in the Motor City.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Tonda MacCharles, Toronto Star reporter
  • Michael Barg, Ann Arbor Academy’s Development Director, teacher, and alum
  • Meredith Schindler, Ann Arbor Academy’s Executive Director
  • Aaron Foley, Boys Come First author

Tags

Stateside gun controlgunseducationLGBTQbooksDetroit
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!
Related Content