Stateside: Thursday, June 2, 2022

Published June 2, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT
CEO and President of the Detroit Regional Chamber Sandy Baruah discussed the Mackinac Policy Conference and addressed both the conference’s goals and how they are gearing up for the GOP gubernatorial candidates debate.

Then, Jillian Reese joined to explain the attempted utopian community, The Palestine Colony, that happened about five miles north of where Bad Axe is today.

To end the show, we listened to a podcast from KEXP, where Ann Arbor-based singer-songwriter Chris Bathgate is interviewed about his newest album, "The Significance of Peaches," part of which he wrote after living in the Manistee National Forest.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Sandy Baruah, Detroit Regional Chamber CEO and president 
  • Jillian Reese, Michigan History Center curator
  • Chris Bathgate, Ann Arbor-based singer-songwriter

Stateside Mackinac Policy ConferenceMichigan historymusiciansMichigan GOPgubernatorial election
