Stateside: Friday, June 3, 2022

Today on Stateside, a recap of the highlights from last night’s gubernatorial debate among the Republican candidates.

Then, we revisited a conversation with muralist Bakpak Durden about their life as a Black and queer artist in Detroit.

Also, a conversation with a Michigan State University student who had planned to compete for the school's swim and dive program—until the school cut the team two years ago.

Finally, to close out the week, an interview with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer about the state's economic future and the challenges ahead.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

