Stateside: Monday, June 6, 2022

On this episode of Stateside, incoming Planned Parenthood of Michigan CEO, Paula Thornton Greear, talked about what she hopes to achieve with reproductive rights in the state.

Then, Hadha Baladuna: Arab American Narratives of Boundary and Belonging is a new book that showcases the non-fiction writings of the Arab diaspora in Metro-Detroit. We spoke with two of the book’s editors, Sally Howell and Ghassan Abou-Zeineddine, about its contents and creation.

Finally, Jessica Jackson joined us to discuss The Copper House, Detroit’s only Bud and Breakfast, which she co-founded with her wife, Cara.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

