Stateside: Tuesday, June 7, 2022

On today's Stateside, Michigan Radio's Tracy Samilton recapped the latest in a class action lawsuit challenging the state's recent no-fault auto law reforms. Then, Ford employee and parent Debbie Mielewski joined to discuss the program she started to help individuals with autism learn to drive. Plus, we got into the details of the ongoing formula shortage crisis and how it's affecting families in Michigan.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: