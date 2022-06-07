© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Published June 7, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT
Stateside

On today's Stateside, Michigan Radio's Tracy Samilton recapped the latest in a class action lawsuit challenging the state's recent no-fault auto law reforms. Then, Ford employee and parent Debbie Mielewski joined to discuss the program she started to help individuals with autism learn to drive. Plus, we got into the details of the ongoing formula shortage crisis and how it's affecting families in Michigan.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Tracy Samilton, energy and transportation reporter Michigan Radio
  • Debbie Mielewski, technical fellow of sustainability at Ford Motor Company
  • Kate Bauer, associate professor of nutritional sciences at the University of Michigan
  • Rachelle McKissick-Harris, Grand Rapids resident and mom to three boys

