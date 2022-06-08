Stateside: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Today on Stateside, State Senator Curtis Hertel Jr. talked about the lack of gun reform in the Michigan Senate.

Then, with federal pandemic rent assistance running out, thousands of Detroiters are trying to avoid eviction, with some resorting to living in hotels. Two Detroit-based reporters discussed the details of the problem.

Finally, economists Charley Ballard and Gabriel Ehrlich, analyze the potential impacts gas prices will have on consumers and businesses.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

