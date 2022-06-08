Stateside: Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Today on Stateside, State Senator Curtis Hertel Jr. talked about the lack of gun reform in the Michigan Senate.
Then, with federal pandemic rent assistance running out, thousands of Detroiters are trying to avoid eviction, with some resorting to living in hotels. Two Detroit-based reporters discussed the details of the problem.
Finally, economists Charley Ballard and Gabriel Ehrlich, analyze the potential impacts gas prices will have on consumers and businesses.
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Curtis Hertel Jr., Democratic State Senator for Michigan’s 23rd Senate district, representing the Lansing area
- Briana Rice, Michigan Radio reporter
- Aaron Mondry, Outlier Media reporter
- Charley Ballard, professor of economics at Michigan State University
- Gabriel Ehrlich, economic forecaster at the University of Michigan, Director of Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics