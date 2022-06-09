Stateside: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Today on Stateside, U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow discussed an effort to extend federal funding for programs that have allowed children to receive free school lunches for the past two years.

Then, a discussion about how Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore became a massive tourist draw. We talked about what that's meant for park upkeep and for the surrounding community of Munising.

And, a Lansing Starbucks barista talked about organizing her store’s union election as other locations of the coffee chain across the country do the same.

Finally, we hear why Ryan Kelley, a Republican candidate for governor, was taken into FBI custody on Thursday.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

