© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, June 10, 2022

Published June 10, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT
stateside new full show post

Journalist Arpan Lobo joined to explain details from yesterday’s announcement of the second degree murder charges facing Christopher Schurr, the Grand Rapids police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya in May.

Afterward, Andrea Jones, a mother from Oxford, talked about the recent Uvalde shooting and this weekend’s pro-gun control protests happening around the country, including some in Oxford and Detroit.

To end the week, we were joined by Jennifer Selin from the Levin Center for Oversight and Democracy who talked about the history of Congress investigating threats to the Republic and how it relates to the hearings from the Select Committee to Investigate Jan. 6, 2021.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Arpan Lobo, politics reporter for Detroit Free Press
  • Andrea Jones, mother of Oxford High School student
  • Jennifer Selin, Co-Director of the Washington Office of the Carl Levin Center for Oversight and Democracy at Wayne State University, and author of the article "What 5 previous congressional investigations can teach us about the House Jan. 6 committee hearings"

Tags

Stateside republicansCongressoxford high school shootingPatrick LyoyaGrand Rapids
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!
Related Content