Stateside: Friday, June 10, 2022

Journalist Arpan Lobo joined to explain details from yesterday’s announcement of the second degree murder charges facing Christopher Schurr, the Grand Rapids police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya in May.

Afterward, Andrea Jones, a mother from Oxford, talked about the recent Uvalde shooting and this weekend’s pro-gun control protests happening around the country, including some in Oxford and Detroit.

To end the week, we were joined by Jennifer Selin from the Levin Center for Oversight and Democracy who talked about the history of Congress investigating threats to the Republic and how it relates to the hearings from the Select Committee to Investigate Jan. 6, 2021.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

