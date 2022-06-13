Stateside: Monday, June 13, 2022

On this episode of Stateside, hundreds of protesters gathered in Oxford, over the weekend, to push for increased protections from gun violence.

Next, Sarah Austin Jenness is the Executive Producer for The Moth Radio Hour. She discussed the upcoming Moth Mainstage event in East Lansing on June 14, as well as the organization's new book, How to Tell a Story.

Also, Celeste Shimoura Goedert and Chien-An Yuan explained the art installation they are working on to commemorate Vincent Chin. Chin, a Chinese-American, was beaten to death 40 years ago because his racist attackers incorrectly thought he was Japanese-American.

