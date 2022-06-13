© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Monday, June 13, 2022

Published June 13, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT
On this episode of Stateside, hundreds of protesters gathered in Oxford, over the weekend, to push for increased protections from gun violence.

Next, Sarah Austin Jenness is the Executive Producer for The Moth Radio Hour. She discussed the upcoming Moth Mainstage event in East Lansing on June 14, as well as the organization's new book, How to Tell a Story.

Also, Celeste Shimoura Goedert and Chien-An Yuan explained the art installation they are working on to commemorate Vincent Chin. Chin, a Chinese-American, was beaten to death 40 years ago because his racist attackers incorrectly thought he was Japanese-American.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Briana Rice, Michigan Radio reporter
  • April Van Buren, Stateside producer
  • Sarah Austin Jenness, The Moth Executive Producer, "The Moth Radio Hour" co-host, How to Tell a Story co-author
  • Celeste Shimoura Goedert, Michigan artist, community organizer
  • Chien-An Yuan, multi-disciplinary artist, filmmaker

Stateside gun controlMichigan gun lawsThe Mothmoth radio hourbooksArtAAPIVincent Chin
