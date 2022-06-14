© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Published June 14, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT
90.jpg

On this episode of Stateside, Zach Gorchow of Gongwer News Service and Emily Lawler of The Detroit Free Press gave an update on recent developments in the Michigan Republican gubernatorial primary that have led to significant changes in the candidate field. Plus, we spoke to two organizers that are working on the biennial Allied Media Conference in Detroit about what to expect from this year’s event. Then, one reporter and one community organizer joined to discuss the possible outcomes from upcoming heat waves that are expected to hit Michigan this week, and Abrams Planetarium director Shannon Schmoll of Michigan State University provided insight on some unique summer stargazing opportunities that will be available to Michiganders this year.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Zach Gorchow, publisher, Gongwer News Service
  • Emily Lawler, politics editor, The Detroit Free Press
  • MARS Marshall, writer and cultural organizer, co-executive director, Allied Media Conference
  • Tawana Petty, social justice organizer, youth advocate, poet, and author
  • Angela Brown Wilson, chief operating officer, Eastside Community Network
  • Nina Ignaczak, founder and editor, Planet Detroit
  • Shannon Schmoll, director, Abrams Planetarium at Michigan State University

Stateside primary electiongubernatorial electionMichigan Republican Partyheat wavemediaastronomy
