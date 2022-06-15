Stateside: Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Today on Stateside, reporter Adam Wren of Politico joined to talk about Congressman Peter Meijer’s reelection campaign following his 2021 vote to impeach President Donald Trump, and what the odds may look like for the West Michigan Republican. Plus, a special feature from Interlochen Public Radio explored recent confusion in Gaylord surrounding the city’s emergency alert system in the wake of the May 20, EF3 tornado.

Then, as rising gun violence continues to dominate national news headlines, Michigan State Police Lieutenant Michael Shaw joined to discuss the possible link between spikes in freeway shootings. To wrap up, Ann Arbor chalk artist David Zinn dished on his unique art style and gave an insider scoop on his recent book, Chance Encounters: Temporary Street Art by David Zinn.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW: