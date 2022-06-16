© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Thursday, June 16, 2022

Published June 16, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT
Today on Stateside, Michigan Radio reporter Dustin Dwyer joined to talk through the recent firing of Christopher Schurr, the former Grand Rapids Police Officer who killed Patrick Lyoya, from the Grand Rapids Police Department. Then, a special feature from WKAR discussed the struggles that many Michigan parents face to find baby formula, even after the reopening of the Abbott Nutrition plant in Sturgis, Michigan. The same plant had to close again this week due to flooding.

Then, a paleontologist from the University of Michigan gave an inside look at a study being done on mastodons and new information that has recently been uncovered.

After that, Ethan Bakuli of Chalkbeat Detroit gave an update on a new initiative by Detroit Public Schools Community District to expand their curriculum on African American History and Black culture. Plus, LGBT Detroit executive director Curtis Lipscomb provided insight on the importance of the Woodward Bar and Grill after a fire devastated the historic LGBTQ+ space this week.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Dustin Dwyer, reporter, Michigan Radio
  • Michelle Jokisch Polo, bilingual Latinx stories reporter, WKAR
  • Dan Fisher, paleontologist, University of Michigan
  • Ethan Bakuli, reporter, Chalkbeat Detroit
  • Curtis Lipscomb, executive director, LBGT Detroit

Stateside Patrick LyoyaGrand Rapids policeBaby Formulainfant formulaMastodonPaleontologydetroit public schools community districtdetroit public schoolseducationprideLGBTQ
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
