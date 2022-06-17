Stateside: Friday, June 17, 2022

Leading off today's Stateside, Jazz McKinney of the Grand Rapids Pride Center stopped by and talked about the decision to not invite a police presence at Pride celebrations in Grand Rapids. Then we turned to two people putting on a theatrical project, which takes inspiration from unhoused Detroiters and their experience.

Following that, we turned once again to Michigan politics, with MLive’s Simon D. Schuster. He discussed donor money in a slate of races for this August's primary, including the GOP governor race and the primary between Haley Stevens and Andy Levin. To wrap up the week–it’s Friday. That means strawberry margaritas from the Cheers! team.

