Stateside: Monday, June 20, 2022

Published June 20, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT
To begin this episode of Stateside, the mayor of Sarnia, Canada, discussed how issues with the ArriveCAN app deters cross-border tourism.

Then, West Coast writer Paula Yoo joined us to talk about her retelling of Vincent Chin's story geared towards young adults.

Finally, the co-chair of the current House School Safety Task Force, and a former member of the 2018 MSP School Safety Task Force, both discussed the future—and past—of security in Michigan schools.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Mike Bradley, Mayor of Sarnia, Ontario
  • Paula Yoo, Author of From a Whisper to a Rallying Cry
  • Luke Meerman, Republican State Representative of District 88 in Ottawa County, co-chair of House School Safety Task Force
  • Nicholas Dent, Athletic Director for Marshall Public Schools, representative of Michigan teachers on 2018 MSP School Safety Task Force

