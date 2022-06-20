Stateside: Monday, June 20, 2022

To begin this episode of Stateside, the mayor of Sarnia, Canada, discussed how issues with the ArriveCAN app deters cross-border tourism.

Then, West Coast writer Paula Yoo joined us to talk about her retelling of Vincent Chin's story geared towards young adults.

Finally, the co-chair of the current House School Safety Task Force, and a former member of the 2018 MSP School Safety Task Force, both discussed the future—and past—of security in Michigan schools.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

