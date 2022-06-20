Stateside: Monday, June 20, 2022
To begin this episode of Stateside, the mayor of Sarnia, Canada, discussed how issues with the ArriveCAN app deters cross-border tourism.
Then, West Coast writer Paula Yoo joined us to talk about her retelling of Vincent Chin's story geared towards young adults.
Finally, the co-chair of the current House School Safety Task Force, and a former member of the 2018 MSP School Safety Task Force, both discussed the future—and past—of security in Michigan schools.
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Mike Bradley, Mayor of Sarnia, Ontario
- Paula Yoo, Author of From a Whisper to a Rallying Cry
- Luke Meerman, Republican State Representative of District 88 in Ottawa County, co-chair of House School Safety Task Force
- Nicholas Dent, Athletic Director for Marshall Public Schools, representative of Michigan teachers on 2018 MSP School Safety Task Force