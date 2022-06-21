© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Published June 21, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT
stateside-full-show.png

This time on Stateside, Dustin Walsh, a reporter for Crain's Detroit Business, discussed Kellogg's splitting up and the implications for the state.

Next, we re-aired our conversation with author Jerry Dennis. His book, Up North in Michigan, explores the treasures of northern Michigan all year round.

Also, representatives of Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw talked about finding permanent homes for Afghan refugees that are still in temporary housing.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Dustin Walsh, Reporter for Crain's Detroit Business
  • Jerry Dennis, Award-winning Michigan writer and author
  • Anya Abramzon, Executive Director of Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw
  • Mira Sussman, Resettlement Resource Development Manager of Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw

Tags

Stateside kelloggBattle CreekMichigan jobsnatureup northbooksrefugeeshousing
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!
Related Content