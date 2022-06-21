Stateside: Tuesday, June 21, 2022

This time on Stateside, Dustin Walsh, a reporter for Crain's Detroit Business, discussed Kellogg's splitting up and the implications for the state.

Next, we re-aired our conversation with author Jerry Dennis. His book, Up North in Michigan, explores the treasures of northern Michigan all year round.

Also, representatives of Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw talked about finding permanent homes for Afghan refugees that are still in temporary housing.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

